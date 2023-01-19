The varsity boys improved to 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the WaMaC East last week with a pair of wins over South Tama and West Delaware.
Solon 69 South Tama 34
The Spartans were afforded a unique opportunity as the Xtream Arena in Coralville invited the team to move their Tuesday, Jan. 10 home game with South Tama as the basketball floor was in place (thanks to a visit from the Harlem Globetrotters).
A 19-8 first period lead was extended to 36-15 at halftime, and 55-27 at the end of the third.
Jake Benzing led all with 24 points including a trio of three-point baskets. Gehrig Turner had 13, Sean Stahle produced 12 with nine from Vince Steinbrech, four apiece by Rylen Stiegelmeyer and Will Cusick, and three from Austin Knight. Oaken Foster led on the boards with six rebounds with five from Benzing, four from Steinbrech and Cusick, three by Stahle, Turner, and Stiegelmeyer, two from Cole Buffington, and one by Knight. Turner also made four assists.
Solon 72 West Delaware 47
Friday the 13th turned out to be a good night for Sparty’s boys as they plucked the West Delaware Hawks 72-47 in Manchester.
Solon led 18-10 at the end of the first period and exploded for a 24-point effort in the second to go ahead 42-22 at halftime. Momentum stayed in the Spartan’s favor as they put up 19 in the third for a 61-35 lead going into the final quarter.
Steinbrech led all with 19 points, Benzing and Stiegelmeyer had 14 apiece, Stahle had a seven point night as did Foster, Turner contributed five, Cusick put up four, and Jace Janssen put up two. Benzing led on the boards with six rebounds, Steinbrech and Foster had five each, Cusick pulled down three, Stahle, Turner, and Knight had two each with one apiece by Stiegelmeyer, Buffington, and Janssen. Stahle made seven assists.
Upcoming Schedule
Independence visits for a girl-boy doubleheader Friday, Jan. 20 with the JV girls and freshmen boys at 4:30 p.m., varsity girls and sophomore boys at 6:00, and varsity boys at 7:15. North Polk visits for a non-conference doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 21 with the JV girls and sophomore boys at 1:30 p.m., varsity girls and freshmen boys at 3:00, and varsity boys at 4:30. Marion will host a doubleheader Tuesday, Jan. 24 with freshman and sophomore boys at 4:30 p.m., JV girls and varsity boys at 6:00, and the varsity girls at 7:15.