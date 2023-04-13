IOWA CITY — The Spartans took second place in team points Saturday, April 8 at Iowa City West High’s boys meet trailing team champion ADM 167-150 but edging out the host Trojans (149). Dubuque Hempstead (58), Muscatine (34), Ottumwa (31), Anamosa, English Valleys, and Monticello rounded out the field.
For Solon student athletes brought home gold as Jeremy Bachus won the 400-meter dash (51.56), Michael Yeomans won the 800-meter run (2:01.79), Oaken Foster cleared 6’-3” to win the high jump, and Ben Kampman won the discus (159-3).
Second place finishes went to Brick Kabela in the 1,600-meter run (4:41.75), Cole Carney in the long jump (20-0), Adam Smith in the shot put and discus (47-11 ½ and 156-9), 4x200 “A” (1;33;98), 4x400 “A” (3:30.55), 800 medley relay “A” (1:38.56), and the 1,600-meter relay “A” (3:50.52).
Third place went to Blake Timmons in the 100-meter dash (11.27) and the 200 (22.64), Grant Bumsted in the 800-meter run (2:06.99), Keenan Kruse in the 400-meter low hurdles (58.53), and the 4x100 “A” team (46.03). Marcus Richard was fourth in the shot put (45-6) and the 4x800 crew was also fourth (8:29.96). Charlie Brandt, Colin Bumsted, and Carter Grimm rounded out the top-five finishers in the 400-meter low hurdles (1:00.99), 3,200-meter run (11:13.63), and shot put (42-10 ½).
Sixth place finishes went to Eddie Johnson in the shot put (42-10), 800 medley “B” (1:40.73), and shuttle hurdle relay “A” (1:07.89). Seventh place finishes went to Austin Knight in the 100 dash (11.71) and Charlie Brandt in the 110-meter high hurdles (17.83). Eighth place went to the 4x100 “B” team in 47.47 and the 1,600 relay “B” squad in 4:15.81.
Ninth place went to Einar Stecher in the 100 dash (11.96), Spencer Michels in the 1600 run (5:01.49), Kaleb Behrends in the shot put (41-7), and the 4x400 “B” squad (4:02.13). Benjamin Duckett rounded out the top-ten finishers with tenth place in the 110 hurdles (18.22).
11th place went to Conlan Poynton in the long jump (17-04) and Mason Scott in the discus (111-8). 12th place finishes were recorded by Milo Ashbacker in the 100 (11.99), Wyatt Applegarth in the 800 (2:17.50), and Jordan Schmidt in the long jump (17-3 ½). 13th place went to Einar Stecher in the 200 (24.86), Noah Kottenstette in the 400 (1:00.78), and Grant Wilson in the discus (109-1/2) with 14th place to Grant Knipper in the 100 (12.00). Will Brandt was 15th in the 400 (1:00.87), Brett White was 17th in the 200 (25.54), Gavin Wisman was 18th in the high jump (5-2), and Colin Bumsted was 20th in the 1600 (5:38.41). 21st went to Brayden Miller in the 200 (28.32) and Gabe Nicholson in the 800 (2:36.02) while Max Ferin was 23rd in the 400 (1:15.31).
Upcoming schedule
Thursday, April 13 – At Brady St. Stadium, Davenport. 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 15 – At Iowa City West High. 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, April 18 – HOME, Denny Gruber Relays. 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 20 – At Davenport Assumption. 4:00 p.m.