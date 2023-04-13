IOWA CITY — The Spartans took second place in team points Saturday, April 8 at Iowa City West High’s boys meet trailing team champion ADM 167-150 but edging out the host Trojans (149). Dubuque Hempstead (58), Muscatine (34), Ottumwa (31), Anamosa, English Valleys, and Monticello rounded out the field.

For Solon student athletes brought home gold as Jeremy Bachus won the 400-meter dash (51.56), Michael Yeomans won the 800-meter run (2:01.79), Oaken Foster cleared 6’-3” to win the high jump, and Ben Kampman won the discus (159-3).

