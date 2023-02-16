MANCHESTER — Four varsity Spartan wrestlers punched their ticket to the 2023 Boys State Wrestling Tournament in Des Moines with second place finishes in a Class 2A District Meet Saturday, Feb. 11 at West Delaware High School in Manchester.

Hunter Campion (16-20) qualified at 106 pounds after pinning Camanche’s Ethan Edens (22-20) in 2:30 in the semifinals, falling in 51 seconds to Central DeWitt’s Dolan Theisen (29-13) in the 1st place match, and winning by no contest against Edens for the 2nd place match.

