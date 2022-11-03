SOLON — 112 teams took to the gridiron Friday, Oct. 28 for the first round of playoffs. When the lights were turned off later that night, 56 teams advanced to the second round, including the Solon Spartans after a 42-18 win over West Delaware at home.

The Spartans received the opening kickoff with Blake Timmons returning the ball 48 yards. However, Hawk defense stymied Solon, forcing them to punt away. However, on Solon’s second possession, Brayden Moore capped a 66-yard, eight-play drive as he scampered nine yards for a touchdown and 6-0 lead. Grant Knipper’s point after kick was good and Solon had a 7-0 lead with 3:50 left in the first quarter.

