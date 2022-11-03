The sideline erupts as Brayden Ruskey scores a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of a 3A first round match up against West Delaware Friday, October 28 at home. Ruskey’s score made it 41-12 and Solon went on to win 42-18 to advance to the second round.
Brett White (28) lets out a victory whoop after scoring a touchdown against West Delaware Friday, October 28 at home in a Class 3A first round playoff game. The Spartans beat the Hawks 42-18 setting the stage for a rematch against Mount Vernon on Friday.
Quarterback Blake Timmons (2) hands off to Eddie Johnson (88) Friday, October 28 in a Class 3A first round playoff game. The Spartans beat the Hawks 42-18 setting the stage for a rematch against Mount Vernon on Friday.
Adam Smith (60) clears a path for quarterback Blake Timmons (2) Friday, October 28 in a Class 3A first round playoff game. The Spartans beat the Hawks 42-18 setting the stage for a rematch against Mount Vernon on Friday. Timmons made 15 carries for 160 yards and an 80-yard touchdown.
Quarterback Blake Timmons (2) hands off to Eddie Johnson (88) Friday, October 28 in a Class 3A first round playoff game. The Spartans beat the Hawks 42-18 setting the stage for a rematch against Mount Vernon on Friday.
Kaleb Behrends (66) and Cole Buffington (3) celebrate a touchdown by Brett White (28) Friday, October 28 in a Class 3A first round playoff game in Solon. The Spartans defeated the West Delaware Hawks 42-18 setting up a second-round rematch against Mount Vernon.
West Delaware’s Logan Peyton (4) greets quarterback Blake Timmons (2) Friday, October 28 in a Class 3A first round playoff game. The Spartans beat the Hawks 42-18 setting the stage for a rematch against Mount Vernon on Friday. Timmons made 15 carries for 160 yards and an 80-yard touchdown.
Kaleb Behrends (66) echoes the ref as fellow Spartans help Brett White (28) up after White scored a touchdown against West Delaware Friday, October 28 at home in a 3A first round playoff game. The Spartans topped the Hawks 42-18 and face Mount Vernon in a rematch Friday for the second round.
Catch me, if you can! Brayden Ruskey scores a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of a 3A first round match up against West Delaware Friday, October 28 at home. Ruskey’s score made it 41-12 and Solon went on to win 42-18 to advance to the second round.
SOLON — 112 teams took to the gridiron Friday, Oct. 28 for the first round of playoffs. When the lights were turned off later that night, 56 teams advanced to the second round, including the Solon Spartans after a 42-18 win over West Delaware at home.
The Spartans received the opening kickoff with Blake Timmons returning the ball 48 yards. However, Hawk defense stymied Solon, forcing them to punt away. However, on Solon’s second possession, Brayden Moore capped a 66-yard, eight-play drive as he scampered nine yards for a touchdown and 6-0 lead. Grant Knipper’s point after kick was good and Solon had a 7-0 lead with 3:50 left in the first quarter.
Timmons intercepted a West Delaware pass in the second quarter, and ran 20 yards to score making it 13-0, 14-0 with Knipper’s kick. It was the senior’s second interception of the quarter with the first being hauled 25 yards. Brett White found the end zone soon after on a 30-yard run, and the half ended with Ben Kampman sacking the Hawks’ quarterback. Solon led 21-0 at halftime.
Mac McCarty made an interception in the third quarter and ran 40 yards before being brought down at the 1-yard line. On the next play, McCarty dove in to score for a 27-0 lead. Again, Knipper’s kick was on the money making it 28-0 with 10:47 left in the period. The Hawks scored with 6:23 left in the third but Spartan defense blocked the point after kick. West Delaware scored again late in the third after their quarterback ran 68 yards before being stopped at Solon’s 2-yard line. With 1:11 left, the Hawks scored making it 28-12. A two-point conversion attempt was foiled.
Timmons made his second trip to the end zone in the fourth after an 80-yard keeper to put Solon up 34-12. Knipper’s kick struck gold and Solon led 35-12 with 4:07 left to play. Brayden Ruskey relieved Timmons at quarterback and scored on a 14-yard keeper for a 41-12 lead. Once again Knipper’s kick was spot on, and the Spartans enjoyed a 42-12 lead with 1:56 to go. The Hawks refused to go quietly into the night though, scoring with 24.1 seconds remaining.
Timmons completed eight of 15 passes for 55 yards and led the ground assault with 15 carries for 160 yards and one touchdown in addition to making two interceptions for 45 yards and another touchdown.
White made three carries for 50 yards and one score, Eddie Johnson had four carries for 31 yards, Ruskey had one carry (a keeper) for 14 yards and a score, Moore made three carries for 13 yards and a touchdown, Barret Schade made three carries for three yards, and Mac McCarty had one carry for one yard and one score. McCarty also had a 41-yard interception.
Sean Stahle took four passes 37 yards, Oaken Foster caught two for 11, and Cole Buffington had one reception for eight.
Timmons also led the team defensively with seven solo tackles. Aidan Doyle had four, White made three, Kampman, Keenan Kruse, Moore, and Stahle had two each with a sack for Kampman, while McCarty, Landon Shive, Rhyse Wear, Austin Knight, Jack McCarty, Brayden Miller, Dawson Fordice, Austin Bell, Barret Schade, Marcus Richard, Adam Smith, and Kaleb Behrends had one each.
The win improved Solon’s record to 8-2 and set up a second-round battle against archrival Mount Vernon this Friday, in Mount Vernon.
The Mustangs snapped a 19-year losing streak against the Spartans earlier this season and defeated Central DeWitt 23-9 in their first-round match up extending their winning streak to 10-0.