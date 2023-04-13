Keegan Conway (11) draws a foul by Maquoketa’s Spencer Martin Thursday, April 6 in Solon. Conway was awarded a PK and scored on a put back after his initial kick bounced off the Cardinals’ keeper. Solon won the match 6-0.
Keegan Conway (11) draws a foul by Maquoketa’s Spencer Martin Thursday, April 6 in Solon. Conway was awarded a PK and scored on a put back after his initial kick bounced off the Cardinals’ keeper. Solon won the match 6-0.
SOLON — The varsity boys soccer team picked up their first win of the season Thursday, April 6 at home with a 6-0 shut out against Maquoketa.
Josiah Hale put the Spartans on the scoreboard on the 16th minute for a 1-0 lead. Eli Freerks struck twice with goals in the 33rd and 38th minutes to make it 3-0. Keegan Conway scored on a Penalty Kick (PK) with 1:34 left in the first half. Conway’s kick bounced off of the Cardinals’ keeper and Conway was able to drive the ball home to put Solon up 4-0.
Freerks got the hat trick in the 42nd minute and Conway scored with 1:07 left in the game.
Additional stats were not available as of deadline.
The win improved Solon’s record to 1-2. A Tuesday, April 4 match against Clear Creek Amana was postponed due to the threat of severe weather.
Upcoming schedule
Friday, April 14 – AT Marion High School. 5:00 p.m.
Monday, April 17 – AT South Tama (rescheduled from April 18). 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25 – HOME vs. West Delaware. 7:00 p.m.