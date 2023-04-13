SOLON — The varsity boys soccer team picked up their first win of the season Thursday, April 6 at home with a 6-0 shut out against Maquoketa.

Josiah Hale put the Spartans on the scoreboard on the 16th minute for a 1-0 lead. Eli Freerks struck twice with goals in the 33rd and 38th minutes to make it 3-0. Keegan Conway scored on a Penalty Kick (PK) with 1:34 left in the first half. Conway’s kick bounced off of the Cardinals’ keeper and Conway was able to drive the ball home to put Solon up 4-0.

