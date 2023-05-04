Eli Freerks (16) passes the ball with a high kick Tuesday, April 25 at home against West Delaware. Freerks, a junior, scored twice in a 6-0 shutout and scored two more in a 4-3 double overtime win at home against Vinton-Shellsburg.
Eli Freerks (16) takes a shot at West Delaware’s goal Tuesday, April 25 at home. Freerks, a junior, scored twice in a 6-0 shutout and scored two more in a 4-3 double overtime win at home against Vinton-Shellsburg.
Eli Freerks makes a run for the West Delaware goal as Josiah Hale provides escort as a Hawk attacks from behind Tuesday, April 25 in Spartan Stadium. Solon won 6-0 with two goals by Freerks and one from Hale.
SOLON — A pair of wins last week improved the varsity boys to 3-5 overall as they shutout West Delaware and edged past Vinton-Shellsburg in double OT.
Solon 6, West Delaware 0
The Hawks remained winless after visiting the Spartans Tuesday, April 25.
Eli Freerks put Solon’s first goal on the scoreboard in the 14th minute. Josiah Hale scored 13 seconds later making it 2-0. Freerks nailed his second goal of the night in the 15th minute, Nate Shafer scored in the 25th minute with an assist by Freerks, and Keegan Conway made it 5-0 with a shot from around the 30-yard line in the 32nd minute. Ian Ressler scored in the second half.
Lewis Sutton, Conway, and Freerks were credited with one assist apiece while Zander Stookey made one save in 80 minutes in the goal.
Solon 4, Vinton-Shellsburg 3
The Spartans got the win in the second overtime period after a 3-3 tie at the end of regulation play.
Solon led 2-1 at the end of the first period.
Eli Freerks scored twice with one goal apiece by Keegan Conway and Nate Shafer. Lewis Sutton and Shafer had one assist each. Keeper Zander Stookey made six saves.
Upcoming schedule
Thursday, May 4 – Home vs. Williamsburg (Senior Night). 5:30 p.m., JV to follow
Saturday, May 6 – At Clear Creek Amana, Tiffin. 10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, May 9 – Home vs. Center Point-Urbana. 5:30 p.m., JV to follow
Thursday, May 11 – At Beckman Catholic, Dyersville. 6:30 p.m. (girl/boy doubleheader)