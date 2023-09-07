Simon Einwalter (48) and Elliot Sutton (63) clear a path for Connor Dunn (35) after taking the ball from quarterback Maddox Kelley (31) in the freshman game Friday, Sept. 1 at home against Clear Creek Amana. The frosh sank the Clippers 24-10.
Brayden Moore (25) drags a Clipper while grinding out just a little more yardage Friday, Sept. 1 at home at home against Clear Creek Amana. The Spartans sank the ‘Boats’ 7-3 to improve to 1-1 on the season.
Noah Kottenstette (85) rallies Spartan Nation late in the game Friday, Sept. 1 at home against Clear Creek Amana as the Clippers threaten to score. Solon held off CCA, sinking the ‘Boats’ 7-3 to improve to 1-1.
The varsity Spartans exit their home turf victorious Friday, Sept. 1 after sinking Clear Creek Amana’s Clippers 7-3 and improving to 1-1 on the season. Solon is home this Friday (Sept. 8) for Armed Forces Night as Central DeWitt visits.
SOLON — The Spartans improved to 1-1 as they rebounded from a season opening loss to Assumption Catholic with a 7-3 home win Friday, Sept. 1 against WaMaC West rival Clear Creek Amana (CCA).
Barret Schade, a senior running back, scored on a one-yard run on the Spartans’ second drive of the game for an early 6-0 lead. The first drive went three-and-out, and the second appeared similarly doomed but junior quarterback Ty Bell completed a short pass to senior wide receiver Grant Knipper, who darted 57 yards to the Clippers’ eight-yard line. Schade made the short dash to score on third and goal. Knipper booted the PAT kick to make it 7-0.