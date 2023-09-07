SOLON — The Spartans improved to 1-1 as they rebounded from a season opening loss to Assumption Catholic with a 7-3 home win Friday, Sept. 1 against WaMaC West rival Clear Creek Amana (CCA).

Barret Schade, a senior running back, scored on a one-yard run on the Spartans’ second drive of the game for an early 6-0 lead. The first drive went three-and-out, and the second appeared similarly doomed but junior quarterback Ty Bell completed a short pass to senior wide receiver Grant Knipper, who darted 57 yards to the Clippers’ eight-yard line. Schade made the short dash to score on third and goal. Knipper booted the PAT kick to make it 7-0.

