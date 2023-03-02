MOUNT PLEASANT — The varsity boys pulled off a mild upset as they knocked off No.3-seeded Mount Pleasant 49-36 in a Class 3A Substate No. 6 semifinal Thursday, Feb. 23 in the Panthers’ den. The win advanced Solon, the No.4-seed, to the State Qualifier game Tuesday, Feb. 28 against No.1-seed Newton at Oskaloosa (neutral site).

The Panthers won a very low-scoring first period 4-3. Gehrig Turner drained a three-pointer halfway through the period to light up the scoreboard first. Mount Pleasant put up a free throw with 3:21 left in the quarter and followed with a basket and free throw in the final minute. Solon led 19-12 at the half with back-to-back field goals from Jake Benzine, a layup from Oaken Foster, and back-to-back buckets by Rylen Stiegelmeyer.

