MOUNT PLEASANT — The varsity boys track & field team collected their third-straight District Championship Thursday, May 11 and qualified in 17 of 19 events at this week’s State Co-Ed Track & Field Meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines for a total of 30 Spartans competing.

The Spartans dominated the meet with 180 team points, 50 better than runner up Washington (130). WaMaC West rival Clear Creek Amana was third with 117. Mount Pleasant (91), Fort Madison (85), West Burlington (73), Fairfield (38), and Keokuk (15) rounded out the field of competitors.

