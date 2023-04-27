SOLON — The boys track and field team won the 2023 Denny Gruber Co-Ed Relays Tuesday, April 18 with eight first place finishes and by topping runner up Mount Vernon 159-157. Marion (85), Assumption Catholic (60), Vinton-Shellsburg (51), North Cedar (27), Beckman Catholic (24), and Regina Catholic (22) filled out the eight-team field.

Brick Kabela was a double winner as he took the 1,600-meter run in 4:44.59 and the 3,200 run in 10:14.89. Blake Timmons won the 200-meter dash in 22.76 seconds, Michael Yeomans won the 800-meter run in 2:02.56, and Adam Smith was a double winner in the shot put and discus with 50-0 and 159-3 throws.

