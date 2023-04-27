Kyler Jensen leaves the blocks for the first leg of a relay event Tuesday, April 18 in the Denny Gruber Co-Ed Relays. Jensen, Einar Stecher, Eli Kampman, and Brady White took eighth in the 4x100 (47.60) and Jensen, Conlan Poynton, Carson O’Haver, and Will Brandt were eighth in the 1,600 distance medley (4:23.26).
Michael Yeomans won the 800-meter run in 2:02.56 and joined Grant Knipper, Blake Timmons, and Grant Bumsted for the winning 1,600-meter distance medley relay (3:38.60) Tuesday, April 18 in the annual Denny Gruber Co-Ed Relays.
Grant Bumsted runs the anchor leg of the 1,600-meter distance medley relay Tuesday, April 18 in the Denny Gruber Co-Ed Relays. Grant Knipper, Blake Timmons, Michael Yeomans, and Bumsted won the race in 3:38.60
Brick Kabela (at left) was a double winner at the annual Denny Gruber Relays as he took the 1,600-meter run in 4:44.59 and the 3,200 run in 10:14.89. Kabela is shown here anchoring the third place 4x800 relay with Maddox Shipley, Wyatt Applegarth, and Spencer Michels (9:02.32).
Maddox Shipley leaves the starting line for the first leg of the 4x800 relay Tuesday, April 18 in the Denny Gruber Co-Ed Relays. Shipley, Wyatt Applegarth, Spencer Michels, and Brick Kabela took third in 9:02.32.
Nash Kotar flies toward the finish line in the anchor leg of the shuttle hurdle relay Tuesday, April 18 in the Denny Gruber Co-Ed Relays. Charlie Brandt, Cole Carney, Keenan Kruse, and Kotar won in 1:04.48.
SOLON — The boys track and field team won the 2023 Denny Gruber Co-Ed Relays Tuesday, April 18 with eight first place finishes and by topping runner up Mount Vernon 159-157. Marion (85), Assumption Catholic (60), Vinton-Shellsburg (51), North Cedar (27), Beckman Catholic (24), and Regina Catholic (22) filled out the eight-team field.
Brick Kabela was a double winner as he took the 1,600-meter run in 4:44.59 and the 3,200 run in 10:14.89. Blake Timmons won the 200-meter dash in 22.76 seconds, Michael Yeomans won the 800-meter run in 2:02.56, and Adam Smith was a double winner in the shot put and discus with 50-0 and 159-3 throws.
Grant Knipper, Timmons, Yeomans, and Grant Bumsted won the 1,600-meter distance medley relay in 3:38.60 while Charlie Brandt, Cole Carney, Keenan Kruse, and Nash Kotar won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:04.48.
Second place finishes were posted by Kruse in the 400-meter hurdles (58.58), Ben Kampman in the discus (153-0), and Oaken Foster in the high jump (6-2).
Third place finishes went to Jeremy Bachus in the 400 dash (50.96), Brandt in the 400 hurdles (1:00.78), and Marcus Richard in the shot put (46-3).
Brayden Moore, Milo Ashbacker, Brett White, and Austin Knight were third in the 4x100 (44.59) while Moore, Ashbacker, Barret Schade, and Knight were third in the 4x200 (1:34.67). Rhett Mesch, Jeremy Bachus, Grant Bumsted, and Knipper took third in the 4x400 (3:33.64) and Maddox Shipley, Wyatt Applegarth, Spencer Michels, and Kabela were third in the 4x800 (9:02.32).
Bachus and Mesch were fourth in the 200 dash (23.26) and 400 dash (52.64).
Benjamin Duckett was fifth in the 110-meter-high hurdles in 18.59 seconds.
Sixth place finishes went to Ashbacker in the 100 dash (12.08), Colin Bumsted in the 3,200 run (11:22.16), Carter Grimm in the shot put (43-4.50), and Mason Scott in the discus (117-6).
Seventh place went to Einar Stecher in the 100 dash (12.11), Spencer Michels in the 1,600 run (4:59.85, and Gavin Wisman in the high jump (5-2). Eddie Johnson, Oliver Owens, Cole Carney, and Tyler Bell took seventh in the 4x200 in 1:38.66.
Noah Kottenstette and Jordan Schmidt took eighth in the 400 dash (1:01.27) and long jump (17-3.50).
Three relays – the 4x100 (Kyler Jensen, Stecher, Eli Kampman, and Brady White), the 4x400 (Gavin Wisman, Tyler Bell, Justin Moore, and Will Brandt), and 1,600 distance medley (Kyler Jensen, Conlan Poynton, Carson O’Haver, and Will Brandt) took eighth in 47.60, 3:58.81, and 4:23.26.
Colin Bumsted and Poynton were ninth in the 1,600 run (5:13.70) and long jump (16-10.50) while Brayden Moore, Brett White, Gavin Sieverding, and Knight were tenth in the 800-sprint medley in 1:49.71.
Oaken Foster, Adam Smith, and Ben Kampman will compete this weekend at the Drake Relays in Des Moines. Foster is the 17th seed in the high jump with a 6-05 qualifying effort while Smith and Kampman qualified for discus as the tenth and twelfth seeds with 171-00 and 168-03 throws.
Brayden Moore, Milo Ashbacker, Brett White, and Austin Knight will run the 4x100 relay as the 54th seed with a 44.15 qualifying time and Rhett Mesch, Jeremy Bachus, Grant Bumsted, and Knipper will run the 4x400 with a 3:25.38 qualifying time, good for the 11th seed.
Upcoming schedule
Thursday, April 27 – Pacha Relays at Clear Creek Amana High School, Tiffin. 4:45 p.m.
Thursday, April 27 — Saturday, April 29 — Drake Relays, Des Moines
Monday, May 1 – Boys JV Co-Ed Invitational at Prairie High School. 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, May 4 – WaMaC Varsity Meet at West Delaware. 4:00 p.m.