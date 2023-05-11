Spartans win WaMaC East Golf Divisional Solon Economist May 11, 2023 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT VERNON — The varsity boys golf team won the WaMaC East Divisional Meet Monday, May 1 at the Kernoustie Golf Club in Mount Vernon with 157 team points.Marion (162), Independence and West Delaware (169), and Mount Vernon (182) rounded out the field.Jack McCarty medaled with 37 with Marion’s Nathan Whalen taking runner up in a three-way tie with Sean Stahle and West Delaware’s Colson Mersch with 39.Quinton Heineman was in a four-way tie with Ethan Cahalan (Independence), Lawson Berndt (Marion), and Aidan Zirtzman (West Delaware) for fifth place with 40.Brennan Heesch, Nolan Jackson (Mt. Vernon), Dawson Fuelling (Independence), and Calvin Andresen (Marion) tied for ninth with 41.Isaiah Zoske and Carsen Cechota (Marion) tied for 13th with 42, and Mac McCarty carded 45 for 20th place.Class 3A Sectionals were held Wednesday, May 10 with teams and individuals advancing to the 3A District Meet Monday, May 15 at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course starting at 10:00 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you