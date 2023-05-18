SOLON — The varsity boys golf team had a successful week as they won both the WaMaC Tournament and Class 3A Sectional Meet.
WaMaC Tournament
The Spartans took the WaMaC Championship with 309 besting runner up Center Point-Urbana (317) and third place Vinton-Shellsburg Monday, May 8 at Pin Oak Pub & Links in Manchester. Williamsburg (320), West Delaware (325), Marion (325), Clear Creek Amana (334), Mount Vernon (342), Independence (354), Benton Community (355), and South Tama County (405) rounded out the field.
Jack McCarty was the medalist beating Vinton-Shellsburg’s Carter Lamont, both with 71, and were followed by Isaiah Zoske (75), Quinton Heineman (80), Mac McCarty (83), Sean Stahle (85), and Brennan Heesch (92).
Class 3A Sectional
The postseason action moved to Shellsburg and the Wildcat Golf Course Wednesday, May 10 with the Spartans reigning with 292 besting runner up Vinton-Shellsburg (321) and third place West Delaware (325). Clear Creek Amana (329), Benton Community (338), Independence (339), and Anamosa (365) rounded out the field.
Jack McCarty medaled with 69 while Heesch was runner up at 72 followed by Zoske (73), Mac McCarty (78), Stahle (81), and Heineman (84).
Class 3A District Meet
Monday, May 15 the boys competed in District competition at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course with Clear Lake, Charles City, Waverly-Shell Rock, Center Point-Urbana, Independence, Clear Creek Amana, Vinton-Shellsburg, and West Delaware.
The Class 3A State Tournament will be held at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23.
Tickets, $10 per person, are digital and must be purchased through the Iowa High School Athletic Association tickets page, https://www.iahsaa.org/tickets/, and will be scanned at the site prior to receiving a wristband.