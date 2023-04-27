At some time beginning in late March, my mother managed to provide each of us four girls with a new spring coat. These were usually short, longer than jackets but well above coat-length and sometimes featuring three-quarter length sleeves. Made of light-weight material and satin-lined, most were pastel colors, had pockets, and some were designed without buttons or other front closures. Just “a little something to take the chill off“ when we walked to school on cool spring mornings, they were often left behind at dismissal time when afternoons turned warm.

With four girls to dress, you’d think the spring coats would have been passed down from sister to sister, but few of them survived for more than a year, due to steamy spring afternoons and forgetful girls who left them at school, friends’ houses, soda fountains, piano lessons and places that may have bordered on the “off-limits” list our parents insisted on. These included such “wicked” places as any restaurant that served beer, any place that housed pin-ball machines, and all places that might be frequented by what my dad called “a rough crowd.” If we had dared to enter any of those places and inadvertently left anything behind, we would never admit it or dare to go back to retrieve our property.

Recommended for you