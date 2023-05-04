“Hurry and change clothes, we’re going wild-flower hunting,” Mother called out to us the minute we arrived home from school. Depending on the weather and the calendar, it could have been any time from late April through the first two weeks of May. My sisters and I anticipated a springtime stroll through a patch of timber, picking violets and Sweet Williams; our mother had a more ambitious agenda.

Long before the Red Rock Reservoir was created, the Des Moines River rushed past Pella, east of Knoxville and on to regularly devastate the little town of Eddyville. Its journey had, in the distant past, carved out shallow caves in the limestone that underlay the hills rising to the east of the river’s channel. Ancient creeks had cut deep ravines through the surrounding landscape, creating hazardous overlooks with breathtaking views.

