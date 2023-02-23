Graduation is an accomplishment so significant that many families commemorate grads’ hard work with a party. Whether students are graduating from elementary school, middle school, high school, or college, the decision to fete that feat with a party is pretty popular.
That so many families choose to celebrate graduation with a party underscores the need to plan ahead. The following are some early planning pointers families can consider as students draw closer to the day when they will don their caps and gowns.
Pick a date and let it be known
The dates of commencement ceremonies are typically announced months in advance. That affords party planners ample time to pick a date for the celebration.
The earlier planners can pick a date, the greater the likelihood that they’ll get to pick a date of their choosing. The longer planners wait, the more likely it is that many dates will be snatched up by the families of fellow grads. Once a date has been chosen, send out save-the-dates so others can avoid scheduling a party on the same day.
Speak with fellow parents
Parents typically plan graduation parties, so one easy way to avoid scheduling conflicts is to work with fellow moms and dads. A joint party might make the most sense if families are planning summer travel or have limited flexibility regarding when they can host.
Book reservations early
Though many graduation parties are held at private homes, some families prefer large family dinners at local restaurants or gatherings at other public venues. Families who aren’t hosting at home should study venue locations well in advance and book reservations as soon as possible. It’s especially important to book reservations early, as graduation season typically coincides with the dawn of wedding season, which means there could be steep competition for venues or limited availability.
Remain flexible and open to new ideas
Even early birds may find it hard to book vendors and venues, and planners may not want to settle for second or third options when celebrating an occasion as momentous as graduation. If preferred venues and vendors aren’t available during peak graduation season, or if scheduling conflicts are making it hard to pick a date, remain flexible and open to new ideas.
One alternative is to schedule a graduation party in mid-summer. This can serve as a sendoff to high school graduates about to leave for college or provide a great way for college grads to get back together with friends before the end of summer. Another option could be to finance a trip for grads and their friends to a nearby amusement park. Graduation parties are great ways to commemorate all the hard work students did enroute to donning their caps and gowns. Planning early can ensure such parties are just what parents and students are hoping for.