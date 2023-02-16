Student briefs Feb 16 Feb 16, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Iowa Western president’s honor rollAlex Fencl of Mount Vernon was named to the Iowa Western Community College fall 2022 president’s honor roll. Students must obtain a GPA of 3.5 or higher to be named to the list.CarthageCollege dean’s listTessa Baty and Jaegen Bechtold of Mount Vernon were named to the Carthage College fall 2022 dean’s list. Students must obtain a GPA of 3.5 or higher to be named to the list.UW Platteville graduatesLindsey Ockerlander of Mount Vernon was a winter graduate at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Ockerlander earned a degree in biology and criminal justice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you