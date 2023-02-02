dean’s listSeveral local students were named to the fall 2022 Mount Mercy University dean’s list. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better were named to the list. Locals included:
Lisbon — Mia Petersen and Emily Watson
Mechanicsvlle — Ashley Poduska
Mount Vernon — Emma Rodman, Cole Townsend, Jill Vavricek and Jasmine Wood
Muhlenberg dean’s list Samantha White of Mount Vernon was named to the Muhlenberg College dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
Students with a term GPA of 3.50 were named to the list.
University
of Dubuque
winter grad’s listThe University of Dubuque held a Winter Commencement Ceremony Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
Locals who earned degrees include Sherry Hale of Lisbon, who earned a master with distinction in management – communication management and Dionna Jensen of Mount Vernon who earned a master of business administration.
UNI Dean’s listSeveral local students were named to the University of Northern Iowa’s fall 2022 dean’s list. A student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher to be named to the list.
Mount Vernon — Rachel Axtell, Matthew Bartelt, Marissa Cranston, Julia Dietsch, Haley Hepker, Samantha Moss, Madison Naeve, Lauren Ryan, Paul Ryan, Madison Schnipkoweit, Payton Schwiebert, Sydney Shultz, Adam Vig
Springville — Casey Noska, Megan Pearson, Bryce Wilson
UNI grad’s listSeveral local students graduated from University of Northern Iowa at fall commencement.
Students who graduated and their degrees include:
Lisbon – Brett Givens, with a bachelor of arts in movement and exercise science; Bryce Hasselman with a bachelor of arts in accounting – finance investments;
Mount Vernon – Nicholas Leopold with a bachelor of arts in accounting.
Springvlle – Casey Noska, high honors with a bachelor of arts in finance: financial management and real estate.