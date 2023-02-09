Student briefs Feb 9 Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Central College dean’s listSeveral local students were named to the fall 2022 Central College dean’s list.Students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above to be named to the list.Locals named to the list included:Mount Vernon — Kaleb Brand, Nolan Brand, Lincoln Holub and Cathleen MorganLisbon — Cole Clark and Carter Hall.BVU graduate Alyssa Barnhart of Mechanicsville graduated with a bachelor of arts in business (marketing track) from Buena Vista University.Barnhart was among more than 140 students who received degrees. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you