Wartburg College dean’s listLocal students were named to the Wartburg College 2022 fall term dean’s list. In order to be named to the dean’s list, students need to have earned a 3.5 GPA. Locals on the dean’s list include:
Lisbon – Tyler Fall
Martelle – Camryn Ellyson
Mount Vernon – Ella Brase and Anna Nydegger
ISU fall graduates Two locals graduated from Iowa State University in December 2022. Logan Nolz of Lisbon earned a bachelor of science in nursing. Josephine Crock of Mount Vernon earned a bachelor of science with a degree in biology and horticulture degree. Crock graduated cum laude.
Marquettte University dean’s listKyle Blindauer of West Allis, Wis., has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. Blindauer is pursuing a Master’s degree in physician assistant studies. To be named to the dean’s list, students must maintain a 3.5 GPA.
LSU Omicron
Delta KappaAmanda Latta of Mount Vernon, was recently initiated into the Louisiana State University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022.
Southern
New Hampshire University fall 2022 president’s list Alan Bennett of Lisbon has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 president’s list. The fall terms run from September to December. To be named to the president’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.7 or above.