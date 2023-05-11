Another festival season has kicked off and the storms threatening our area held off for most of Chalk the Walk this year. There was a light squall Saturday evening, sure, but a lot of pieces were covered to protect from any storm damage overnight and the big rain didn’t hit until just after awards were announced Sunday afternoon.

As we say at every festival, it takes many hands to make this move smoothly between the multiple organizations who have an investment in the festival – the City of Mount Vernon, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group, Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation and the Mount Vernon Area Arts Council especially for this festival.

