We agree with Lisbon schools business manager Laurie Maher who spoke at the joint meeting of the Lisbon city council and Lisbon School board meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2 – It was terrific to see Halloweentown return to Lisbon this year.

We understand fully why for the past two years the festival was put on hold. More than 700 people (by 6:15 p.m.) visiting the same location like we saw this Halloween would have been a nightmare without the help and aid of vaccinations, especially as our infection rate in Linn County remained high throughout the pandemic. No amount of constant cleaning, vigilance or other activities would have been able to help ease minds.

