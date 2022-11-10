We agree with Lisbon schools business manager Laurie Maher who spoke at the joint meeting of the Lisbon city council and Lisbon School board meeting Wednesday, Nov. 2 – It was terrific to see Halloweentown return to Lisbon this year.
We understand fully why for the past two years the festival was put on hold. More than 700 people (by 6:15 p.m.) visiting the same location like we saw this Halloween would have been a nightmare without the help and aid of vaccinations, especially as our infection rate in Linn County remained high throughout the pandemic. No amount of constant cleaning, vigilance or other activities would have been able to help ease minds.
And Lisbon Parks and Recreation found unique ways to remain engaged with the citizens of Lisbon those two years, knowing that some day they would return to hosting one of their largest events in downtown Lisbon.
On a night of trick or treating, it was great to have a safe space for kids and families to grab candy, some dinner and play some carnival games or get photos taken before heading off into downtown Lisbon. We couldn’t have asked for better weather for the night, and it was great to see downtown Lisbon full of people for an evening of fun.
We know we harp on this a lot, but activities like this don’t happen without dedicated volunteers and work behind the scenes. Parks and recreation director Drayton Kamberling noted his board and the help of students in National Honor Society to volunteer to run games helps the festival each year.
The Lisbon Parks and Recreation commission is also pursuing a non-profit status, similar to other groups in Lisbon, to help them fundraise in new and different ways in the future.
As was noted at Lisbon’s joint meeting, the numbers in Lisbon’s Parks and Recreation activities have only increased, and pose “good problems” for a community Lisbon’s size to have, especially the local schools, knowing those numbers may come to their programs in the future.