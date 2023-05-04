With new construction, there always comes the unforeseen items to address.
At Lisbon Schools, that may turn out to be parking during home football games and track events during next school year.
With Business 30 now being a local jurisdiction road instead of a state highway, more people have been parking alongside the road for home events as the parking lots fill up. Parking has always been at a premium at Lisbon Schools, even without construction projects underway, so losing spots, even for a short time span, will have an impact.
And as public works director Travis Bagby noted, there are going to be some safety issues for those home games if people are parking along Business 30. Young kids’ proximity to a road that still sees a fair amount of traffic is something that needs to be kept in mind for any motorists.
We as local citizens who use those roads should execute more caution. Even if the speed limit is currently higher in those zones, it would be advised to take things slower as you near the school on days of home football games or track meets.
That these discussions are happening ahead of the construction process and giving both the city, school and other entities time to address them for safety is beneficial to all involved.
It is also why the joint meeting between the schools and city proves to be a continued necessity – it gives an outside perspective for both groups to consider in ongoing projects and impact to the community.