The general election for state, governor, and U.S. Senate and U.S. Congress races is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
When it comes to the national races, you know who the candidates are. You’re probably like us, getting tired of all the political advertisements plaguing the airwaves.
There’s a chance to vote early today in Mount Vernon at the satellite location at the SAW complex from noon to 6 p.m.
Like every election – the staff of the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun doesn’t care which candidate you vote for. We just care that you as citizens get out there and participate in the election.
Reminders as well this election cycle – You need to have a proper identification with you. In Mount Vernon, polling locations may also have changed for you in this coming general election. As the League of Women Voters letter also reminds this week – look that information up now, ahead of when you head to the polls to make sure where you should be voting.
Many of you have written letters to the editor for certain candidates throughout this election cycle, or about items on the ballot.
We’re now at the time of year where we can put our pens to ballots and get them submitted ahead of the general election, or make sure we show up in person on Nov. 8 when polls are open in Mount Vernon and Lisbon.
To all of the candidates who are seeking state or national office – best of luck in the upcoming election.