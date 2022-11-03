If you read in the Sun last week, Shop Small Saturdays are returning to Mount Vernon and Lisbon again this year, with two Saturdays focused on getting people to shop local.
As well, two area businesses are giving out prizes of community cash to reward people who take part in the Shop Small weekends in uptown Mount Vernon.
Lynch Ford-Chevrolet’s drawing for prizes happened on Halloween, with the prizes being given out this Saturday morning as a way to entice more of their out of town customers to come to these communities and find some where to shop.
Mount Vernon Bank and Trust are handing out gift certificates to those attending the uptown Mount Vernon festivities this weekend on a first come, first served basis.
As well, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group will be handing out certificates for community cash to a winner every hour in uptown this Saturday.
There’s more than $2,500 that will be put locally into our economy this holiday season by these efforts, as community cash can be spent at Mount Vernon and Lisbon businesses only. Putting money into the local economy is something we all can help contribute to as well.
When you do your shopping this holiday season, our advice is the same as it has always been – check with local vendors first. There’s a list of them in the ad for Shop Small Saturdays that the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group is running.
Chances are you’re going to find something for the people you’re shopping for right here in our community.
The shops in Mount Vernon and Lisbon’s business districts go out of their way to make shopping easy and convenient for customers in many ways – Online websites, curbside pickup, excellent customer service. They offer extended hours during the holidays. They pay attention to what you have bought in the past and follow up with you, building a personal relationship with their customers.
But most of all, their businesses support many of the activities and organizations in this community with their contributions and financial support.
The same goes for the restaurants in both towns as well.
With the supply chain issues hitting everyone, why pay a bloated cost on an online retailer if a similar product could already be found on shelves here in these communities?
Shopping small will definitely get a boost Nov. 5 and Nov. 26 this year with these targeted shopping days, but it’s something we who live here can make a priority year-round.