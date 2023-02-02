The legislative session has kicked off for the year with a bang, with the schools choice act quickly passing the legislature.

Another bill being proposed in committees right now would make changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Association Program (SNAP) in the State of Iowa. Language of the bill would place restrictions on Iowans receiving SNAP funding, adding restrictions to a program that’s helping many of the most disadvantaged Iowans place food on their tables.

Recommended for you