Weaponizing law enforcement is not funny, and it’s now starting to happen in our state.

Over the past five years, the number of swatting cases (a false claim intended to trigger an immediate and widespread emergency service response to a specific location), have risen across the country. The majority of cases, especially with civilian addresses involved, have led to law enforcement responding to an unknown and fictitious scenario on the other end of the call. People have died in some of those instances because of the hoaxes described to law enforcement and the response they have to said situation described on the ground.

