On Monday, Jan. 2, viewers of Monday Night Football were reminded how important the work of first responders is, especially when it comes to providing life-saving care and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately in order to help save a life.

Damar Hamlin, a player with the Buffalo Bills, collapsed shortly after a play in the first quarter and emergency providers had to apply CPR to the player on the field before transporting him to a hospital.

Recommended for you