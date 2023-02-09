Aside from several businesses and non-profits providing updates and news about what is happening in their circles, a theme emerged at the recent Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group Community Leader’s Breakfast. Volunteers are needed for many different organizations in the community right now.

Paul Fugate of the Mount Vernon Lions Club said they have seen a downturn in members, with four departing due to their health in the past year. The organization, which will be celebrating its 100th year in Mount Vernon this next year, has raised more than a million dollars in their philanthropic efforts, helping with repaving Main Street in the early 1920s to helping the formation of Davis Park in 1959 and the creation of the Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation commission in 1971.

Recommended for you