Aside from several businesses and non-profits providing updates and news about what is happening in their circles, a theme emerged at the recent Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group Community Leader’s Breakfast. Volunteers are needed for many different organizations in the community right now.
Paul Fugate of the Mount Vernon Lions Club said they have seen a downturn in members, with four departing due to their health in the past year. The organization, which will be celebrating its 100th year in Mount Vernon this next year, has raised more than a million dollars in their philanthropic efforts, helping with repaving Main Street in the early 1920s to helping the formation of Davis Park in 1959 and the creation of the Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation commission in 1971.
If people are interested, contact Paul Fugate.
MV-LCDG is always looking for more volunteers as well. Member Barb Ihde noted there are opportunities for people wanting to serve just an hour of their time, all the way up to helping with one of the committees that keep the numerous festivals and events happening in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon Community.
Mount Vernon Area Arts Council is also looking for more volunteers. The council, which helps run activities like Chalk the Walk, the Lincoln Highway Arts Festival, and other arts events. If you’re interested, contact Marie Devries.
We’ve praised the volunteers in the communities for their time and effort in the past for many of the festivals and happenings in the community and if you have time, even a small amount of time, many of these organizations would be glad to have the aid and assistance from the community.