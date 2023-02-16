Lisbon Dance Clinic March 4

Come dance with the award-winning Lisbon High School Dance Team. Enjoy a fun day learning a dance taught to you by the Lisbon High School Dance Team, and then show off what you learned at the Lisbon Dance Team Showcase that evening. The clinic and showcase both will take place Saturday, March 4, beginning at 7 p.m. The dance clinic happens Saturday, March 4 in the morning.

