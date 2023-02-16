Come dance with the award-winning Lisbon High School Dance Team. Enjoy a fun day learning a dance taught to you by the Lisbon High School Dance Team, and then show off what you learned at the Lisbon Dance Team Showcase that evening. The clinic and showcase both will take place Saturday, March 4, beginning at 7 p.m. The dance clinic happens Saturday, March 4 in the morning.
Registration for the dance clinic is open to all students from AK through eighth grade. All registrations due by February 24. If you have any questions, reach out to coach Amy Geis at scallon.amy@gmail.com.
Roarin’ Jazz Night
The Lisbon Music Department’s Roarin’ Jazz Night will be held Friday, March 3, from 7-9 p.m. Doors for the fundraiser will open at 6:30 p.m., with general admission tickets $10. A silent auction and concert proceeds benefit the Lisbon Music Department.
Lonestar playing Cedar County Fair
The Cedar County Fair Board is excited to announce the headline musical acts for the 2023 Fair.
Headlining this year is the 90’s hitmaker Lonestar with CMA, ACM, and Grammy award-winning country artist Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. They will be joined as well by a hot up-and-comer from Nashville, Drew Green!
Track tickets & a limited amount of VIP tickets are available now at www.thecedarcountyfair.com. VIP tickets include food and drinks during the concert, as well as gate admission ($10) and track admission.