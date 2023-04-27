Service SundayThe United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon is providing a “Service Sunday” event 8:15 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 30. Volunteers will begin with breakfast together at the church after which teams will fan out into the community to provide services to those who have requested help with tasks. Due to this being an all morning event, there will be no worship services held at the church.
Teeling Memorial
Walk-A-Thon The Teeling Memorial Walk-A-Thon will be held Friday, May 5, at Walmer Field at Lisbon this year. Donations can be made online for the fundraiser, which benefits Lisbon schools.
2023 Summer
reading programMark your calendar for the “Find Your Voice” 2023 Summer Reading Program kickoff party. Sign your kids up for the library’s summer reading program Tuesday, May 16, from 5 — 6:30 PM at Hills Bank in Mount Vernon. There will be food, fun and games along with registration. When they sign up, kids will get a bingo sheet with reading activities to do at the library and at home. Participants will be exploring the theme of “Find Your Voice” but your kids will be encouraged to read what they like and explore their own interests.
Research shows that taking part in literacy activities all summer helps children retain the reading skills they’ve acquired during the school year and avoid “summer slide” when they return to school in the fall.