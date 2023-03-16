Mount Vernon spring cemetery clean-upThe Mount Vernon Cemetery clean-up is happening April 17. If there are decorations or arrangements you want to save, please remove them before April 17. New arrangements can be placed April 22.

Hydrant flushing The City of Mount Vernon will be flushing water mains the week of April 10. Water may become rusty or discolored but will clear up shortly after flushing process is complete.

Recommended for you