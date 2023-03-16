Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Tonight
Periods of rain and snow this evening. Overcast and windy overnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Mount Vernon spring cemetery clean-upThe Mount Vernon Cemetery clean-up is happening April 17. If there are decorations or arrangements you want to save, please remove them before April 17. New arrangements can be placed April 22.
Hydrant flushing The City of Mount Vernon will be flushing water mains the week of April 10. Water may become rusty or discolored but will clear up shortly after flushing process is complete.
Brush pick-up Mount VernonBrush pick-up will begin on Monday, March 27, for the City of Mount Vernon and will happen on the fourth Monday of each month through November. City crews will collect brush by quadrant during brush collection week, beginning in the northwest quadrant. Please have brush curbside by 7 a.m. during that week.
Mount Vernon street sweeping The first day of street sweeping for Mount Vernon will be April 3. Similar to brush pick up, the city will move from quadrant to quadrant sweeping city streets, beginning in the north portion of town. The week of April 10, the city will move to the south side of town.
Leaf pick-up
Mount VernonThe City of Mount Vernon will start leaf pick-up the week of April 17. Leaf pick-ups will begin in the southwest quadrant, then to the southeast quadrant, then northeast and northwest. Each quadrant takes one to two days to complete.
Meet the MayorMayor Tom Wieseler will be holding a session Saturday, April 8, beginning at 9 a.m. at Fuel to gather input from citizens.