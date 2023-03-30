Egg my Yard fundraiserThe Lisbon Prom Committee will be filling people’s yards with Easter eggs. The eggs will be hidden after dark the night before Easter. Get 30 filled eggs for $30 hidden by students. Cash, checks or Venmo are accepted forms of payment.
Lisbon Library trivia contest The Friends of Lisbon Public Library will hold their annual Trivia Night Saturday, April 15 at Gwen’s Restaurant in Lisbon. Registration is at 5:30 p.m., and the game of multiple choice, multiple subject trivia starts promptly at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $80 per team of four to eight people and you can register early by calling the library at 319-455-2800 or emailing amy@lisbon.lib.ia.us.
Gwen’s has a separate buffet from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; you can make a reservation by calling 319-455-2873 and leaving your name and number in your party.
All proceeds go to support programming at Lisbon Public Library.
Lisbon kids track meetThe second annual Lisbon Kids Track meet will be held Saturday, April 22, and is open to youth from any school. Students must be in first through sixth grade.
Clinics and lessons with members of the Lisbon track teams begin at 9 a.m., with the races beginning at 10 a.m. Events at the track meet include the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 300-meter dash, 40-meter mini hurdles, long jump and softball throw.
Sign-up deadline is Thursday, April 20. Registration is $25 by Thursday, April 20, with walk-Ins being $40. Checks can be written to Accelerate Speed and Agility and mailed to Casey Baxa, 509 South Franklin Street, Lisbon, IA 52253 or venomed to @accelerate-speed-agility.
All proceeds benefit the Lisbon Girls High School Track team.