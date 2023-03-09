Hawaiian danceKick off spring break with a Hawaiian theme dance sponsored by the Lisbon Junior High Student Council. The dance will be Friday, March 10, 7 — 9 p.m. in the LECC gym. Cost is $5 per person, and snacks and drinks will also be available for purchase, including mini cupcakes by Frosted Homemade Cupcakes.
Spring soccer parks and rec registration deadlines approaching Lisbon and Mount Vernon’s parks and recreation spring soccer registration deadline is approaching.
The deadline to register for Lisbon’s Kindergarten through sixth grade spring soccer season is Friday, March 17. Cost is $26 for students in pre-kindergarten through first grade, and $36 for grades third through sixth.
If there are any questions, contact Lisbon City Hall at 319-455-2459. Forms are available at Lisbon Schools, Lisbon City Hall and online at cityoflisbon-ia.gov.
Mount Vernon’s parks and recreation sign up for spring soccer for 4-year-olds through sixth grade is also happening currently.
Registration deadline for soccer teams is Tuesday, March 14.
Coaches meeting will be Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lester Buresh Family Community Wellness Center.
Lisbon cemetery clean-upClean up at the Lisbon and St. John Cemetery begins April 1. Please remove all arrangements you wish to save. Arrangements include all artificial and fresh arrangements on any portion of the lots, slab or monument. This includes flowers in vases attached to the monument and flowers on cradles atop the monument. New arrangements can be placed after April 15.