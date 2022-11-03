Getting older routinely sucks. Especially when you bite into a piece of candy and a solid chunk of your tooth falls away. That small treat is now more costly than just the empty calories it provides.
I’ve not always had the best dental health practices, one of those choices past Nathan has made that current me gets angry about.
The tooth at least wasn’t painful when it broke, but it’s been a minor inconvenience.
I’m on a softer food diet at the moment (fruit and yogurt smoothies, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese), and taking much slower bites on anything that seems questionable in firmness, especially with a damaged tooth in my mouth.
By the time you read this, I’ll probably be on the road to recovery from extraction that took place Tuesday morning. Of course, it had to happen just prior to the state volleyball tournament. Thankfully, we have a good group of stringers who were willing to get photos while I’m trying to reduce swelling of my face.
Of course, my health ailments pale in comparison to the ones my sister Andrea is going through right now. She has been diagnosed with stage III ovarian cancer. She still has great spirits and humor, but is undergoing chemo and now radiation treatments, and we’re waiting for the most recent update on her numbers in mid-November.
It’s why you might see me on certain days of the week in a short or long-sleeved t-shirt denoting I’m a member of Andrea’s Army. No, it’s not a shadow cabal. It’s my sister and her network of support helping in the way she asked us, to keep her and her family in our thoughts on trying days.
It’s led me to again realize how much cancer sucks. She’s not the only loved one who has been afflicted with the disease in my family. Grandpa Myers and my sibling Karissa have as well. Grandpa passed away from his battle, but Karissa is in remission.
I’m scared for Andrea and her children, but know if I ever need anything, she’d be there for me much like she needs me to be there for her.
On the positive side – This tooth break is definitely a way to avoid any Halloween candy if you shouldn’t be eating them to begin with.
I don’t think my wallet appreciates this diet method, though.