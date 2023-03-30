Tanner Allen Racing 3
Tanner Allen, a Lisbon native, will be competiing at dirt tracks around the area this spring and summer.

 --Submitted photo

Tanner Allen Racing will have a 40-race season in IMCA Stock Cars this spring and summer.

Allen, a Lisbon alum, is entering his 20th year racing.

Tanner Allen racing 1
Tanner Allen’s racing schedule for the early portion of the season. Full season is available at TannerAllenRacing.com
Tanner Allen Racing 2
Tanner Allen’s IMCA Modified stock car.
Tanner Allen’s racing schedule for the early portion of the season. Full season is available at TannerAllenRacing.com

