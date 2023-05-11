DES MOINES — The Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) invites communities to celebrate and thank their local school board members during School Board Recognition Month, May 1-31, 2023. This year’s theme is Developing Iowa’s Future Together and celebrates the work of school board members who are partnering with the school community, students, families, and citizens.
“School board members serve to make a difference for students and ensure they have the building blocks needed for future success. They are committed to student achievement first and foremost-but also tend to the foundational elements, such as the budget, policies, and district culture to make informed decisions impacting the entire community. Please join me throughout the month of May in thanking these board members,” said IASB Board President Liz Brennan.
More than 2,000 Iowa board members (1,857 K-12, 79 AEA and 124 community college board members) volunteer countless hours on board work each month. They receive no compensation, but many say the reward of service is more than enough-helping students prepare for the future.
PK-12 school board members oversee $6.57 billion statewide in Iowa public schools for 486,475 students. AEA board members oversee $393.2 million and provide special education, media and educational services to public schools.
Please join us in celebrating these leaders by thanking them for their hard work and dedication.
IASB has developed a toolkit with school board facts, graphics, and other resources. Visit www.ia-sb.org/SBRM to access these resources.