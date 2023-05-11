DES MOINES — The Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) invites communities to celebrate and thank their local school board members during School Board Recognition Month, May 1-31, 2023. This year’s theme is Developing Iowa’s Future Together and celebrates the work of school board members who are partnering with the school community, students, families, and citizens.

“School board members serve to make a difference for students and ensure they have the building blocks needed for future success. They are committed to student achievement first and foremost-but also tend to the foundational elements, such as the budget, policies, and district culture to make informed decisions impacting the entire community. Please join me throughout the month of May in thanking these board members,” said IASB Board President Liz Brennan.

