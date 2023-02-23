Do you like affordable electric rates? I find it hard to believe that anyone would answer this in the negative. But understanding how energy rates are set to be affordable is too complicated for simple generalities.

The Iowa Business Energy Coalition is an association of some of Iowa’s largest and most energy-intensive employers who consume over 3,500,000,000 kWh of electricity per year and employ tens of thousands of Iowans in over 25 of counties across the state. IBEC members are drivers of economic growth and keenly understand that an energy system balancing reliability and affordability can grow our economy; imbalance can hinder it.

Recommended for you