In the past month there have been articles in The Sun about the Mount Vernon Middle School and High School Science Olympiad Teams. These programs have been around for a while, but many people are still unfamiliar with them and therefore might not understand or appreciate the significance of how well the teams did at the State Science Olympiad Competition held at UNI on April 1.
I have watched all four of my daughters participate in Science Olympiad while we have lived in Mount Vernon and I’ve been amazed at the way this program not only makes science exciting and competitive, but also fosters teamwork and camaraderie among the students on the team. I’ve wondered had it been available to me at the schools I attended if my interest and experiences with science would have been different.
Science Olympiad began in 1984 and will be celebrating its 40th anniversary next year. According to the Science Olympiad website, “Science Olympiad is the premier team STEM competition in the nation, providing standards-based challenges to 6,000 teams at 425 tournaments in all 50 states.”
The program covers a wide array of disciplines in the fields of science including genetics, earth science, chemistry, forensic science, anatomy, physics, geology, mechanical engineering, and technology. I love that so many aspects of science are covered so that students are able to find a field that appeals to them as well as being challenged to learn about a topic that they might not be as aware of, thus increasing their knowledge in a certain area.
Many people wonder exactly how Science Olympiad works and why the team members have to practice for so many months before the competitions. Again, the Science Olympiad website does a great job explaining this: “In grades 6-12, Science Olympiad functions much like a football or soccer team, requiring preparation, commitment, coaching and practice throughout the year. Science Olympiad competitions are like academic track meets, consisting of a series of 23 team events. By combining events from all disciplines, Science Olympiad encourages a wide cross-section of students to get involved. Emphasis is placed on active, hands-on group participation.”
The students don’t compete in their events by themselves; they are teamed with a partner or partners to learn the material and then work together at the competitions. There is a strong sense of commitment to one another as they prepare. They are relying on one another to each learn the material and be prepared for the competition. Not only are they increasing their knowledge in this specific field of science, but they are learning incredible life skills about working together as they prepare for the competitions.
My daughters have gained friendships that they might not otherwise have had, if they hadn’t been in Science Olympiad. They have been able to reduce their test-taking anxiety because of the preparation skills they’ve learned for the competitions. They have greater respect for the academic knowledge of their peers and they know that it’s perfectly normal for women to be intelligent in the fields of science.
Above all, my daughters and the students who have been involved with Science Olympiad in the Mount Vernon Schools have seen that it doesn’t matter if you have come from a small school with limited resources (compared to other larger schools), you can do great things when you use your intelligence and work together as a team. For the third time in 10 years, Mount Vernon is sending a team to the National Science Olympiad Competition. This year the Middle School team will represent the entire state of Iowa at this competition.
It should be noted that the Middle School team beat Ames Middle School, Holmes Junior High (Cedar Falls), Johnston Middle School, and other schools that are at least three times larger than them. The High School team came in 2nd in the state, being beaten by Ames High once again. However, this placement is also to be congratulated because Mount Vernon came in behind a high school almost four times its size and they also beat Cedar Falls and Linn-Mar.
I’m grateful for the wonderful program of Science Olympiad and all the experiences and memories it has given our family over the years. Alaina Appley and Rob Hanson work tirelessly to prepare their students for competitions and to help them to see the joy and wonder of science. We would all be so lucky to learn to love and embrace the workings of science around us and to be able to do it while learning.