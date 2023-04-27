Science Olympiad
Buy Now
SYSTEM

In the past month there have been articles in The Sun about the Mount Vernon Middle School and High School Science Olympiad Teams. These programs have been around for a while, but many people are still unfamiliar with them and therefore might not understand or appreciate the significance of how well the teams did at the State Science Olympiad Competition held at UNI on April 1.

I have watched all four of my daughters participate in Science Olympiad while we have lived in Mount Vernon and I’ve been amazed at the way this program not only makes science exciting and competitive, but also fosters teamwork and camaraderie among the students on the team. I’ve wondered had it been available to me at the schools I attended if my interest and experiences with science would have been different.

Recommended for you