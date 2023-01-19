Pat Swancutt, Levi Swancutt, Colton Meade, and Kelsey Swancutt provide encouragement to Emmett Swancutt (not pictured) as he wrestles Draven Kelley (Keokuk Kids Club) during the Super Peewee portion of Solon’s Youth Wrestling Tournament Sunday, Jan. 15.
Pat Swancutt, Levi Swancutt, Colton Meade, and Kelsey Swancutt provide encouragement to Emmett Swancutt (not pictured) as he wrestles Draven Kelley (Keokuk Kids Club) during the Super Peewee portion of Solon’s Youth Wrestling Tournament Sunday, Jan. 15.
SOLON — The future of wrestling, not only in Solon but from across eastern Iowa, was on full display Sunday, Jan. 15 as the Spartan Wrestling Club held its annual Youth Wrestling Tournament.
460 kids from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, including about 90 from Solon, participated.
The tournament in particular, and the club in general is an opportunity “to get the little guys and girls out there,” said spokesman Matt Kroul. “Girls wrestling has really taken off, so it’s fun to see those numbers increase every year.” The event not only showcases the up-and-coming next generation of wrestlers, but the popularity of the sport, he said. “It seems like the talent level with these little ones gets better every year and it’s fun to watch. It’s great to watch the state of Iowa and how this sport continues to thrive.”
The club’s season started in November and wraps up with state tournaments in March.