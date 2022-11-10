This November, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre is inviting you to figure out whodunnit when they present “The Game’s Afoot” otherwise known as “Holmes for the Holidays.”

Curtains rise on the show Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday Nov. 13, and Friday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 19. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday is the 2 p.m. matinee.

Games Afoot
Jennifer Price, Amy White and John Croscheck act in a scene in The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holiday).
Games Afoot 2
Kami Zbanek Hill, Anton Rood, John Croscheck, Mary Blacharski and John Zbanek-Hill act in a scene early in the play.

