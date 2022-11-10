This November, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre is inviting you to figure out whodunnit when they present “The Game’s Afoot” otherwise known as “Holmes for the Holidays.”
Curtains rise on the show Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday Nov. 13, and Friday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Nov. 19. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday is the 2 p.m. matinee.
The show is a madcap murder-mystery that follows a troupe of actors helmed by the famously wealthy William Gillette. Fresh off a stage production of Sherlock Holmes and gathered at a holiday party at Gillette’s secluded home, the actors find themselves in the center of a real-life murder mystery.
Director Bill Croghan said he wanted to direct this play after reading the script.
“I really love these types of shows – murder mysteries and comedies,” Croghan said.
Croghan notes that it is not just him directing the show, but a collaborative effort of many of the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre actors on stage.
“I can’t claim to be solo director on this outing,” Croghan said. “People like Kim Benesh have helped with the set design and decoration for the show, as well as helping other actors work on this stage.”
This is also one of the first productions for Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre since the expansion of the First Street Community Center stage this past fall.
“We’re very excited to have more stage to work with,” Croghan said. “We’re looking forward to the future, when we’re able to more fully implement more lighting when all the improvements are made, but this gives us more room to play and room for more elaborate sets.”
One of the challenges for the cast was dealing with the play within a play beginning of the show and how that influences some of the elements of characterization that come later in the show.
“As well, with the larger stage, it can be a little harder to keep the pandemonium in areas of the stage, since we have more space to work with,” Croghan said.
Croghan said that was a good problem to be wrestling with.
The show features several veterans of the MVLCT company.
Anton Rood plays Cyrus Graft in the production.
“I’ve really enjoyed working with all the people in this cast,” Rood said. “They’re all very talented, and we have fun at practices.”
The number of lines for this ensemble cast production has been something that has stumbled him at times.
It’s a similar issue for John Zbanek-Hill who plays Felix Geisel.
“There’s a lot of smaller lines, which are so much harder to remember in an ensemble production,” Zbanek-Hill said. “When you have long lines or monologues, you usually know where they happen, but with these smaller lines, it’s so easy to forget yours.”
Like Rood, he has also loved working with this cast.
“It’s been really fun getting to work this production through with this talented cast,” Zbanek-Hill said.
Jennifer Smith plays Inspector Lane, a detective inspecting the core of the mystery.
“She’s been a fun character to bring to life,” Smith said. “I love getting to show her more goofy side. She’s a character who is called odd in a few different lines.” Her biggest struggle has been working out the character’s relationship to the lead, William Gillette.
“There are times in the play the two seem to be at odds with one another, but I’ve found that Gillette is someone she would be friends with,” Smith said.
People should come see this show because it is a farce wrapped in a murder mystery,” Zbanek-Hill said. “If you like either of those two genres, there is something to enjoy in this show.”
“I think people will have a great time ensconced by the mystery in this murder mystery,” Rood said.
“it’s a smart comedy, and there’s a lot of physical comedy throughout,” Smith said.
“It’s a lot of fun and live theatre is one of the best entertainment values you can get in this day and age,” Croghan said.