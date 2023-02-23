Liz King
Liz King, Director of the Solon Public Library, sees libraries as a ‘community hub’ for people to meet others and learn from them while having a comfortable place to be. As the Solon community continues to grow, so too have the services offered by the library, which highlights the need for eventual expansion.

SOLON — Not so long-ago libraries were more or less just a place to borrow books, read, or to study and do research. Silence was the rule with anything more than a hushed whisper sternly frowned upon.

Now, libraries are bustling hives of activity and in small communities like Solon, a gathering place, or community hub, if you will.

