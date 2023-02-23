SOLON — Not so long-ago libraries were more or less just a place to borrow books, read, or to study and do research. Silence was the rule with anything more than a hushed whisper sternly frowned upon.
Now, libraries are bustling hives of activity and in small communities like Solon, a gathering place, or community hub, if you will.
“We definitely want to be the community hub,” said Library Director Liz King. “This is where you can and get reliable information, you can come and learn a new skill, of course you can come and check out books, but you can also check out books online…you can get e-books and audio books through your library card. So, there’s lots of different options for that. This is where you can come and use a computer if you don’t have one at home, this is where you can come and print if you don’t have a printer at home. You can FAX, you can hold a meeting here, you can attend a class here, just lots and lots of things you can do here.”
Among the amenities are a large meeting room (which even has a small kitchen), which is used daily, often multiple times per day between the library’s programming and outside groups and organizations.
“It is one of the few spaces in town that is free to use,” she added. There is a deposit for using the facilities, but it is a free meeting space, which she said is important for local non-profit groups that often have a small budget and simply can’t afford to rent a meeting space.
“We’re very grateful that we can provide that space, but it’s not big enough, and it’s not enough - we just have that one room, and we really need to start looking at OK we need to have more spaces like that available.” In order to provide more space, the library will need to expand, King added.
In some ways the library has become more of a “community center” than the current Community Center, which is home to a number of recreational and athletic programs. The future for the Community Center is somewhat uncertain however, as the cost of maintaining and operating the aging facility, located in the former middle and high school building on Iowa St. is very expensive. One project in the Solon Community School District’s proposed $25.5 million bond issue (that voters will decide on March 7) is to demolish the structure and replace the district’s administrative offices with a smaller office space.
On a related note, the library has hosted a group of residents interested in establishing a senior citizens center in Solon. Among the group’s discussions was the idea of a new Community Center with a senior center included. The group also tentatively explored the possibility of using library facilities should it be expanded; an idea King supports.
“There are certainly needs we can address, but we’re not going to put in a walking track, that’s not something that’s in the library’s mission, but certainly the use of flexible meeting space and being able to have those spaces where people can come and do different activities during the day is something we should be able to provide. And that’s a need that’s continuing to grow, and we want to be sure we’re able to meet that need.”
The first public library in Solon was housed, as incredible as it may seem, under the bandstand. The library underwent at least two more relocations until the current facility was completed in 2001. Director Liz King noted funds to build the library came entirely through donations – no taxpayer money was used, and countless hours of volunteer labor went into constructing and outfitting the facility.
“It was all done by the community because they wanted this library,” King said.
The library is funded partially by the city, partially by Johnson County, and through fundraising efforts of the Friends of the Solon Public Library and the Solon Public Library Foundation, which relies on the generosity and support of the community, which King said has been “amazing.”
The support has allowed the library to grow in size and in the services offered, including being that “hub for the community. King said it’s a natural fit for libraries.
“I feel like librarians have always wanted to help people,” she said. “And so, as the needs of the community change and evolve, librarians are trying to stay up to date with that and stay ahead of that so we’re always able to provide what our communities need.” Whereas in the past a librarian had to be a master of the Dewey Decimal System, now they need to be experts in technology, for example, to be able to help people navigate websites, etc. “I think because the ultimate goal of a librarian is to provide reliable information and to help someone with something they might need, we’re just constantly evolving depending on what those needs are.”
Evolving also includes dealing more and more with social issues as the library is a truly free place that anybody can come to and utilize the resources, or just have a place to be without the need to make a purchase to be there.
With the increase in programming and the continued population growth in Solon, King and the Library Board have a vision for the future, which includes physically expanding the library. Last August a consultant from the State Library of Iowa began working with the staff and the Board to create a long-range strategic plan. Community focus group meetings were held in October and November, which resulted in a list of community needs. The top three needs identified were to ensure community members of all ages have a comfortable space to pursue a variety of activities, that residents will have a central source of information about the wide variety of services provided by local agencies and organizations so that they may know their community and be an informed citizen, and to celebrate diversity. The full Strategic Plan can be found on the library’s website at www.solon.lib.ia.us under the About tab.
The Strategic Plan also lays out a timeline for meeting the many goals outlined to fulfill the identified needs including a “Professional analysis of space utilization” to be completed by March 2024, and a “Professional building consultant hired to evaluate library expansion needs” by February 2026.
“We recognize that as our community continues to grow and already see the need for this free meeting space and more flexible meeting space, it indicates to us that we need to look at expanding. It is an amazing building and the fact that its over 20 years old astounds people because of the vision they had created an amazing space. But we do need more as we continue to grow.”
The point of the libraries of old, King said, was to “come and get a book and go.” Now however, “We want people to have a space to come and be, and to be together and learn from each other.”