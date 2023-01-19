The Ghost Dance (Nanissáanah, 1890) was a ceremony incorporated into numerous Native American belief systems. According to the teachings of the Northern Paiute spiritual leader Wovoka, proper practice of the dance would reunite the living with spirits of the dead, bring the spirits to fight on their behalf, end American westward expansion, and bring peace, prosperity, and unity to Native American peoples throughout the region.

On January 6 the exhibit “Occupied Wounded Knee 1973” opened at The History Center in Cedar Rapids.

Crucita and Bennie Moondragon
Bennie Mondragon was a governor and war chief of the Taos Pueblo. Crucita was a staff member of the Mabel Dodge Luhan House in Taos, New Mexico, where I taught numerous classes. They built their home from adobe bricks. Bennie described wealth in this way: “Wealth is not what you have, rather it’s what you give.”
Johnathan Buffalo, Suzanne Wanatee
Johnathan Buffalo is tribal historian of the Meskwaki Settlement near Tama. Suzanne Wanatee is preparing Johnathan’s hair for the 1999 annual summer powwow. Johnathan is a spiritual man of quiet wisdom. His mother and my mother died within a few weeks of each other. Johnathan’s words were profound: “When we lose our mothers, we truly become orphans.”

