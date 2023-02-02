Who are the Solon Senior Advocates? Asked and answered! The Advocates were organized in 2000 primarily to support Solon Senior Dining, a program that was established at the Solon Methodist Church in 1980.

In the early days Johnson County SEATS ferried seniors to and from Senior Dining five days a week but pulled back to serving three days a week around 2000. A community van fund drive was initiated to purchase a van to fill in the other two days. An Advocate Board was founded to provide support and transportation to and from Senior Dining. A monthly newsletter of events and information was created with a menu on the back, which was inserted in the Economist. Volunteers helped serve meals and ferried seniors to and from Senior Dining for many years. Meals were prepared and picked up daily from the Johnson County Senior Center.

