There aren’t a whole lot of positive things to be said for February except that we’ve gotten past the darkest days and are on our way to spring. For such a short month, we seem to have a plethora of special days, most of which could be celebrated at any other time of year if history hadn’t plopped them right in the dreariest season of the calendar. The only holiday of the month that seems to be appropriate to the season is Groundhog Day. Early February is exactly the proper time to celebrate such a hopeful, optimistic event as the lengthening of days and the warming of climate.

St. Valentine’s Day is a hodge-podge of religious observations and pagan rituals that have morphed into a tradition that resembles neither of its origins and would benefit from being observed in June when romance and weddings run rampant.

