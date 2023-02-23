SOLON — A new chapter in Solon Lady Spartan basketball will be written Monday night as the team makes it’s first State Tournament appearance since 2006.

After finishing the regular season at the top of the WaMaC East with a 13-1 record and knocking off rival Mount Vernon twice, Solon was in position to host all three games of the Regional series. Fairfield was the first victim, falling 75-31 in the quarterfinals Feb. 11. Next came wins over a pair of Mustangs – Davis County and a third battle with Mount Vernon.

