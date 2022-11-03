Iowa House of Representatives District 85 includes the city of North Liberty, Penn, Newport, Graham, and Cedar townships, and the city of Solon. Portions of the new district encompass what was District 77, currently represented by Democrat Amy Nielsen, who is running for the District 85 seat. Also running are Republican Wayne Grell and Libertarian Jacob Wenck.
A list of profile questions were sent to each candidate and the Solon Economist will print their responses as received.
Wayne Grell’s response follows below, Amy Nielsen’s ran last week (October 27).
Wayne Grell is a lifelong resident of Johnson County and the owner of multiple businesses. He has a wife and three children.
Why are you running for the District 85 seat in the Iowa House of Representatives?
“I felt like it was a time in my life to step up and make a difference.”
What do you see as the highest priority issue facing the citizens of Iowa? And closer to home, impacting Solon? Also, as one vote in the House, how would you seek to address it?
“Education should be the top priority. I will tackle one issue at a time and will make my voice heard.”
What are other high-priority issues for you, and why?
“Inflation. Making sure that the local cities get what they need from the state. Supporting farmer’s needs.”
District 85 encompasses a large area with Solon being one small part. As you are a North Liberty resident, how would you ensure Solon’s residents are heard and represented?
“Solon School (district) has already reached out to me. If people do not reach out to me I don’t know what the issues are. I will represent my whole district.”
Anything else you would like our readers to know about you?
“I served 10 years on the North Liberty Board of Adjustment and believe I represented the citizens well.”