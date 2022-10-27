The Family Caregivers Center of Mercy is pleased to announce a special presentation of the Together in Song chorus at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. The concert takes place in Hallagan Education Center at Mercy Medical Center, 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids.
The Together in Song Chorus was designed as a fun, no-pressure chorus for individuals living with chronic conditions, as well as their care partners and volunteer companion singers. This musical venture brings together individuals of all skill levels and musical backgrounds for the purpose of social connection, meaning and purpose.
The “Greatest Hits” concert will feature American classics, Broadway songs and other familiar tunes.
The chorus was first formed in the fall of 2018. It was postponed during the pandemic, but returned this year, with practices beginning in early September.
The Family Caregivers Center of Mercy sponsors the chorus, which is directed by Steve Nurre with piano accompaniment by Mary Nurre.
Steve Nurre points to a growing body of research that demonstrates the positive effects of singing for people who are living with dementia. He says people who struggle with remembering names or dates can often recall song lyrics from their past.
The concert is free and open to all. A reception with light refreshments will follow.
To find out more about Together in Song, please contact the Family Caregivers Center of Mercy at (319) 221-8866 or email fcgc@mercycare.org.