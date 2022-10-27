The Family Caregivers Center of Mercy is pleased to announce a special presentation of the Together in Song chorus at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. The concert takes place in Hallagan Education Center at Mercy Medical Center, 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids.

The Together in Song Chorus was designed as a fun, no-pressure chorus for individuals living with chronic conditions, as well as their care partners and volunteer companion singers. This musical venture brings together individuals of all skill levels and musical backgrounds for the purpose of social connection, meaning and purpose.

