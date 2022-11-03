When Jones County voters head to the polls Nov 8, the county’s “essential” EMS designation will officially be on the line as voters will be asked to approve a $.35 per $1,000 assessed onto property taxes to provide area services with extra funding.

EMS Hall
Anamosa ambulance director Sheila Frink gave a presentation ahead of fielding questions at the Vote Yes for EMS! Town Hall meeting held Oct. 25 at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa as commission member Jill Parham looks on.

The funding would be split between the services which cover portions of the county: Anamosa, Monticello, Cascade, Midland, Oxford Junction, Olin, Mount Vernon, Mechanicsville and Martelle, the latter of which is a non-transporting service.

