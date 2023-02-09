Calling all wildlife watchers! The Iowa DNR will be hosting a live online training workshops for anybody interested in becoming a volunteer bald eagle nest monitor in Iowa. The workshop will be held via Zoom on Sunday February 19th from 1:00 pm to 4:00pm.

Community science volunteers have been helping to monitor Iowa’s eagle population since 2006. Workshop participants will learn about this program and how to get involved and monitor a nest in their area of the state. Iowa has over 500 active bald eagle nests across the state plus many more that have an unknown status. In 2022, volunteer nest monitors collected data on roughly 290 of these nests!

